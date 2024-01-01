$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr LT w/2LT
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LT w/2LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This tan beauty boasts a spacious interior with tan upholstery and a comfortable ride. With a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Trax handles effortlessly on the road. This well-maintained vehicle has 170,000 km on the odometer, showing its potential for many more years of reliable service.
Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and cruise control for a comfortable driving experience. Stay safe and warm with the heated mirrors, anti-lock brakes, and traction control. You'll appreciate the peace of mind offered by a security system, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The Trax also offers a premium sound system to keep you entertained on your journeys. This Chevrolet Trax is ready to take you on your next adventure.
Five Sizzling Features:
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Smooth and Efficient Engine: The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a balance of power and fuel economy.
- Safety Features: Be confident on the road with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
- Modern Convenience: Enjoy power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and cruise control for a comfortable ride.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a high-quality audio experience.
Vehicle Features
