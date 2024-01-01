Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LT w/2LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This tan beauty boasts a spacious interior with tan upholstery and a comfortable ride. With a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Trax handles effortlessly on the road. This well-maintained vehicle has 170,000 km on the odometer, showing its potential for many more years of reliable service.

Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and cruise control for a comfortable driving experience. Stay safe and warm with the heated mirrors, anti-lock brakes, and traction control. Youll appreciate the peace of mind offered by a security system, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The Trax also offers a premium sound system to keep you entertained on your journeys. This Chevrolet Trax is ready to take you on your next adventure.

Five Sizzling Features:

Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
Smooth and Efficient Engine: The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a balance of power and fuel economy.
Safety Features: Be confident on the road with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Modern Convenience: Enjoy power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and cruise control for a comfortable ride.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a high-quality audio experience.

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

FWD 4dr LT w/2LT

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJMEB6EL212267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LT w/2LT, available now at Right Choice Auto. This tan beauty boasts a spacious interior with tan upholstery and a comfortable ride. With a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Trax handles effortlessly on the road. This well-maintained vehicle has 170,000 km on the odometer, showing its potential for many more years of reliable service.

Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and cruise control for a comfortable driving experience. Stay safe and warm with the heated mirrors, anti-lock brakes, and traction control. You'll appreciate the peace of mind offered by a security system, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The Trax also offers a premium sound system to keep you entertained on your journeys. This Chevrolet Trax is ready to take you on your next adventure.

Five Sizzling Features:

  1. Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
  2. Smooth and Efficient Engine: The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers a balance of power and fuel economy.
  3. Safety Features: Be confident on the road with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
  4. Modern Convenience: Enjoy power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and cruise control for a comfortable ride.
  5. Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with a high-quality audio experience.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

