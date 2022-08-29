2014 Chevrolet Trax

$16,894 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 6 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9065866

9065866 Stock #: 226031

226031 VIN: 3GNCJNSB0EL226031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Topaz Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 226031

Mileage 122,648 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Roof Rack Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Map Lights Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Onstar Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Bose Sound System Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release MP3 CD Changer Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.