2014 Chevrolet Trax

122,648 KM

$16,894

+ tax & licensing
$16,894

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr LTZ

2014 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr LTZ

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

$16,894

+ taxes & licensing

122,648KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9065866
  Stock #: 226031
  VIN: 3GNCJNSB0EL226031

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue Topaz Metallic
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 226031
  Mileage 122,648 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES! OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS! WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MEACHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Bose Sound System
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
MP3 CD Changer
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

