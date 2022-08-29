$16,894+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-752-CARS(2277)
2014 Chevrolet Trax
FWD 4dr LTZ
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
$16,894
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9065866
- Stock #: 226031
- VIN: 3GNCJNSB0EL226031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Topaz Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 226031
- Mileage 122,648 KM
Vehicle Description
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE! FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES! OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS! WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MEACHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.