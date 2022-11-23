$12,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2014 Dodge Avenger
2014 Dodge Avenger
ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
133,265KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350563
- Stock #: P7807B
- VIN: 1C3CDZAB3EN129029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P7807B
- Mileage 133,265 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2