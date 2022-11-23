Menu
2014 Dodge Avenger

133,265 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2014 Dodge Avenger

2014 Dodge Avenger

ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX!

2014 Dodge Avenger

ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH | 1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

133,265KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9350563
  Stock #: P7807B
  VIN: 1C3CDZAB3EN129029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7807B
  • Mileage 133,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

