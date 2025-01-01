Menu
<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

200,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12330242

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg2er176768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan