$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg2er176768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
