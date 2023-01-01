$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9990134
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG9ET152061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Rare - R/T MODEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 SEATER UNIT !!!! LOADED !!!! leather heated seats, NAVIGATION, back up camers sun roof and so much more. JUST LOADED !!! Super clean car, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 owner car. very very well maintained. No issues, jsut a great great car.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
