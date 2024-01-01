Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2014 Edge, SEL, Silver, FWD, 3.5L engine, auto, Cloth seats, heated seats, Navigation, Back up cam, SYNC, power windows power locks and more.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

2014 Ford Edge

158,957 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

2014 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,957KM
VIN 2FMDK3JC8EBB14805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,957 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2014 Edge, SEL, Silver, FWD, 3.5L engine, auto, Cloth seats, heated seats, Navigation, Back up cam, SYNC, power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!



** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207

519-756-6191
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2014 Ford Edge