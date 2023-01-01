Menu
2014 Ford Escape

200,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4WD 4dr SE

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452786
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3EUE29282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER clean and just LOADED ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape. Huge sunroof, heated seats, back up camera, navigation and so much more. Do NOT let the KMS fool you. ALL Highway driven, 1 OWNER with extensive service records. UPGRADED wheels, NEW turbo, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Just in fantastic condition !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

