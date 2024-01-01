Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!\</p><p>Super clean Escape, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit, just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation and backup camera and so much more. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, just a really clean SUV, runs great, very very well mainatined unit. Recent tires, brakesm tune up and more. GREAT SUV !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2014 Ford Escape

175,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!\

Super clean Escape, ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit, just loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation and backup camera and so much more. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, just a really clean SUV, runs great, very very well mainatined unit. Recent tires, brakesm tune up and more. GREAT SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

