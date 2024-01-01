Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Very clean ESCAPE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE... Loaded with heated seats, navigation, back up camera and so much more. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, runs great and super very well maintained as well. GREAT SUV !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2014 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G9XEUD33778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean ESCAPE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE... Loaded with heated seats, navigation, back up camera and so much more. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, runs great and super very well maintained as well. GREAT SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Ford Escape