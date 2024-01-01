Menu
2014 Ford Escape

90,251 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM TECH PKG | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV

2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM TECH PKG | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,251KM
VIN 1FMCU9J90EUD67799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10962A
  • Mileage 90,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2014 Ford Escape