<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean SUV, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FULLY FULLY LOADED, letaher heated seats, Navigation, back up camera, HUGE sunroof TITANUIM EDITION.. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER car. Recent, tires, brakes, very very well looked after. Great SUV that has been very well looked after and it shows. MUST SEE</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2014 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J97EUC25868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean SUV, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FULLY FULLY LOADED, letaher heated seats, Navigation, back up camera, HUGE sunroof TITANUIM EDITION.. NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER car. Recent, tires, brakes, very very well looked after. Great SUV that has been very well looked after and it shows. MUST SEE

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Ford Escape