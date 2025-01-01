$9,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this eye-catching 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE. This Escape, with its bold red exterior and sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and stylish driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, it’s ready to take you wherever you need to go. Plus, this Escape has a practical SUV / Crossover body style, making it ideal for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. The odometer reads 150,000km.
This 2014 Ford Escape SE is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Escape provides the space and functionality you need. The front-wheel-drive offers confident handling in various conditions, and the four-door design ensures easy access for passengers.
Here are some of the features that make this Escape stand out:
- Sporty Efficiency: The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
- Effortless Driving: Enjoy smooth, responsive gear changes with the automatic transmission.
- Stylish Comfort: The black interior offers a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.
- Practical Versatility: The SUV / Crossover body style gives you ample cargo space for all your gear.
- Eye-Catching Design: Stand out from the crowd with the vibrant red exterior.
