Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this eye-catching 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE. This Escape, with its bold red exterior and sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and stylish driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, it's ready to take you wherever you need to go. Plus, this Escape has a practical SUV / Crossover body style, making it ideal for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. The odometer reads 150,000km.

This 2014 Ford Escape SE is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Escape provides the space and functionality you need. The front-wheel-drive offers confident handling in various conditions, and the four-door design ensures easy access for passengers.

Here are some of the features that make this Escape stand out:

Sporty Efficiency: The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
Effortless Driving: Enjoy smooth, responsive gear changes with the automatic transmission.
Stylish Comfort: The black interior offers a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.
Practical Versatility: The SUV / Crossover body style gives you ample cargo space for all your gear.
Eye-Catching Design: Stand out from the crowd with the vibrant red exterior.

2014 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

12918470

2014 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1EUE29258

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this eye-catching 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE. This Escape, with its bold red exterior and sleek black interior, offers a comfortable and stylish driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, it’s ready to take you wherever you need to go. Plus, this Escape has a practical SUV / Crossover body style, making it ideal for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. The odometer reads 150,000km.

This 2014 Ford Escape SE is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Escape provides the space and functionality you need. The front-wheel-drive offers confident handling in various conditions, and the four-door design ensures easy access for passengers.

Here are some of the features that make this Escape stand out:

  • Sporty Efficiency: The 1.6L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Effortless Driving: Enjoy smooth, responsive gear changes with the automatic transmission.
  • Stylish Comfort: The black interior offers a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.
  • Practical Versatility: The SUV / Crossover body style gives you ample cargo space for all your gear.
  • Eye-Catching Design: Stand out from the crowd with the vibrant red exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Ford Escape