$10,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this pre-owned 2014 Ford Escape SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sharp blue Escape is ready to hit the road, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience for drivers here in Canada. With its eye-catching exterior and sleek black interior, this Ford Escape SE combines style with everyday functionality, making it a fantastic choice for individuals and families alike.
This 2014 Ford Escape SE, with 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, is a well-maintained vehicle that's eager to serve its next owner. Its gasoline-powered 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of efficiency and power, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless drive. The 4-door SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everything from grocery runs to road trips. Discover the dependable performance and practical features that have made the Ford Escape a popular choice for years.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2014 Ford Escape SE:
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV utility, offering elevated seating and generous cargo space for all your needs.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic gearbox, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Get out on the road and enjoy your travels without constant stops at the pump, thanks to its economical gasoline engine.
- Sleek Black Interior: Settle into a sophisticated and practical black cabin, designed for comfort and easy maintenance.
- All-Weather Ready: With its front-wheel drive system and robust build, this Escape is equipped to handle Canadian driving conditions with confidence.
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