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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this pre-owned 2014 Ford Escape SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sharp blue Escape is ready to hit the road, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience for drivers here in Canada. With its eye-catching exterior and sleek black interior, this Ford Escape SE combines style with everyday functionality, making it a fantastic choice for individuals and families alike.</p><p>This 2014 Ford Escape SE, with 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, is a well-maintained vehicle thats eager to serve its next owner. Its gasoline-powered 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of efficiency and power, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless drive. The 4-door SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everything from grocery runs to road trips. Discover the dependable performance and practical features that have made the Ford Escape a popular choice for years.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2014 Ford Escape SE:</p><ul><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV utility, offering elevated seating and generous cargo space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic gearbox, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Get out on the road and enjoy your travels without constant stops at the pump, thanks to its economical gasoline engine.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Interior:</strong> Settle into a sophisticated and practical black cabin, designed for comfort and easy maintenance.</li><li><strong>All-Weather Ready:</strong> With its front-wheel drive system and robust build, this Escape is equipped to handle Canadian driving conditions with confidence.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Ford Escape

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14177662

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G96EUE44047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this pre-owned 2014 Ford Escape SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sharp blue Escape is ready to hit the road, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience for drivers here in Canada. With its eye-catching exterior and sleek black interior, this Ford Escape SE combines style with everyday functionality, making it a fantastic choice for individuals and families alike.

This 2014 Ford Escape SE, with 145,000 kilometers on the odometer, is a well-maintained vehicle that's eager to serve its next owner. Its gasoline-powered 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of efficiency and power, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless drive. The 4-door SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everything from grocery runs to road trips. Discover the dependable performance and practical features that have made the Ford Escape a popular choice for years.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2014 Ford Escape SE:

  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like comfort and SUV utility, offering elevated seating and generous cargo space for all your needs.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic gearbox, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Get out on the road and enjoy your travels without constant stops at the pump, thanks to its economical gasoline engine.
  • Sleek Black Interior: Settle into a sophisticated and practical black cabin, designed for comfort and easy maintenance.
  • All-Weather Ready: With its front-wheel drive system and robust build, this Escape is equipped to handle Canadian driving conditions with confidence.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$10,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Ford Escape