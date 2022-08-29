Menu
2014 Ford Escape

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9235468
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4EUC54895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Super clean SUV, ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. Fully loaded with heated seats, power package, bluetooth and so much more. 1 owner car, no accidents, no issues. Runs fantastic. Very very well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up as well. Nicely kept all wheel drive SUV, backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

