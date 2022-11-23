Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9338917
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G95EUD05144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Escape. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!!! Fully loaded with power package, bluetooth and more. 1 OWNER unit, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Great SUV backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 110,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra 4...
 160,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 145,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory