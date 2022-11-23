$11,499+ tax & licensing
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9338917
- VIN: 1FMCU9G95EUD05144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Escape. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!!! Fully loaded with power package, bluetooth and more. 1 OWNER unit, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Great SUV backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
