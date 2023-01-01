Menu
2014 Ford Escape

168,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Mnth Warranty

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Mnth Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9745849
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4EUA01236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX - 4 Wheel Drive, 4 Cyl Turbocharged Engine, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AUX, Power Options, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and more.

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Email Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

