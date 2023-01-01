2014 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10419594

10419594 VIN: 1FM5K7B89EGB20353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.