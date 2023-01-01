$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2014 Ford Explorer
2014 Ford Explorer
Base
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10419594
- VIN: 1FM5K7B89EGB20353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!'
Super clean EXPLORER !! 7 SEATER MODEL !!! 1 OWNER. runs great. Super clean and has a great service hostory. ALways serviced on time, Runs great, recent tires, brakes tune up and MORE. Just a solid SUV that has been well looked after.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2