2014 Ford Explorer

190,000 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Base

2014 Ford Explorer

Base

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10419594
  • VIN: 1FM5K7B89EGB20353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!'

Super clean EXPLORER !! 7 SEATER MODEL !!! 1 OWNER. runs great. Super clean and has a great service hostory. ALways serviced on time, Runs great, recent tires, brakes tune up and MORE. Just a solid SUV that has been well looked after. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

