$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD from Right Choice Auto. With its powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, you'll have no trouble tackling any terrain, whether it's a snowy Canadian winter or a scenic summer road trip. This white Explorer boasts a comfortable black interior featuring bucket seats and a sunroof for those sunny days. It's equipped with all the modern conveniences you'd expect, including keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a CD player for your favourite tunes.
This well-maintained Explorer has 180,000km on the odometer and is ready to hit the road. You'll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a spacious and reliable SUV for your family.
Here are five features to get you excited:
- 4-wheel drive: Conquer any weather and terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and create a bright and airy atmosphere.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frozen mirrors and welcome clear vision on those chilly mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of effortless entry and start your journey quickly.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797