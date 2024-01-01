Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD from Right Choice Auto. With its powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, youll have no trouble tackling any terrain, whether its a snowy Canadian winter or a scenic summer road trip. This white Explorer boasts a comfortable black interior featuring bucket seats and a sunroof for those sunny days. Its equipped with all the modern conveniences youd expect, including keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a CD player for your favourite tunes.</p><p>This well-maintained Explorer has 180,000km on the odometer and is ready to hit the road. Youll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. Dont miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a spacious and reliable SUV for your family.</p><p>Here are five features to get you excited:</p><ol><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Conquer any weather and terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and create a bright and airy atmosphere.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frozen mirrors and welcome clear vision on those chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of effortless entry and start your journey quickly.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Ford Explorer

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1731008492
  2. 1731008495
  3. 1731008499
  4. 1731008504
  5. 1731008514
  6. 1731008519
  7. 1731008523
  8. 1731008531
  9. 1731008535
  10. 1731008539
  11. 1731008543
  12. 1731008547
  13. 1731008552
  14. 1731008556
  15. 1731008560
  16. 1731008567
  17. 1731008573
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D81EGC15685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD from Right Choice Auto. With its powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, you'll have no trouble tackling any terrain, whether it's a snowy Canadian winter or a scenic summer road trip. This white Explorer boasts a comfortable black interior featuring bucket seats and a sunroof for those sunny days. It's equipped with all the modern conveniences you'd expect, including keyless entry, power windows and locks, and a CD player for your favourite tunes.

This well-maintained Explorer has 180,000km on the odometer and is ready to hit the road. You'll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a comprehensive security system. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a spacious and reliable SUV for your family.

Here are five features to get you excited:

  1. 4-wheel drive: Conquer any weather and terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
  2. Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures.
  3. Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and create a bright and airy atmosphere.
  4. Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frozen mirrors and welcome clear vision on those chilly mornings.
  5. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of effortless entry and start your journey quickly.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 100,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 115,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 120,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer