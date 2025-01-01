Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 7 SEATER!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Get ready to explore new adventures in this dependable 2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD from Right Choice Auto! This spacious SUV boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any terrain. The gray exterior and black interior create a sleek and sophisticated look, while the 4-wheel drive system ensures you stay in control no matter the weather.</p><p>Inside, youll enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power-adjustable seats. Keep your valuables safe with the keyless entry and security system. With 150,000km on the odometer, this Explorer has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of family fun.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Explorer truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel Drive</strong>: Go anywhere, anytime with the confidence of 4WD.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Comfortably seat up to 7 passengers with ample cargo space.</li><li><strong>Powerful Engine</strong>: Experience effortless acceleration and towing capabilities.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors</strong>: Stay safe and comfortable during cold weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong>: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a secure vehicle.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a reliable and versatile Ford Explorer! Contact Right Choice Auto today to schedule a test drive.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

12109901

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FM5K8D83EGA00129

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

905-878-1797

