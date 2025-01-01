Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this pristine 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stunning white Explorer, boasting a sleek black interior, is ready to provide you and your family with years of comfortable and confident driving. With a robust 3.5L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers power and efficiency in a package thats perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. This Explorer has 150,000km on the odometer.

This well-maintained Explorer offers a world of possibilities. From its spacious interior and ample cargo space, this vehicle is designed for family comfort and everyday practicality. Whether youre navigating snowy roads or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Explorers 4-wheel drive system ensures superior traction and control. This SUV has been well cared for and is ready to provide years of service to its next owner.

Here are five features that make this 2014 Ford Explorer truly stand out:

Commanding 4WD: Conquer any terrain and weather condition with the confidence of a 4-wheel drive system.
Luxurious Limited Trim: Enjoy premium features and a refined driving experience in the top-of-the-line Limited trim.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable.
Powerful 3.5L Engine: Get the power you need for both city driving and highway cruising.
Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.

2014 Ford Explorer

150,000 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this pristine 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stunning white Explorer, boasting a sleek black interior, is ready to provide you and your family with years of comfortable and confident driving. With a robust 3.5L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers power and efficiency in a package that's perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. This Explorer has 150,000km on the odometer.

This well-maintained Explorer offers a world of possibilities. From its spacious interior and ample cargo space, this vehicle is designed for family comfort and everyday practicality. Whether you're navigating snowy roads or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Explorer's 4-wheel drive system ensures superior traction and control. This SUV has been well cared for and is ready to provide years of service to its next owner.

Here are five features that make this 2014 Ford Explorer truly stand out:

  • Commanding 4WD: Conquer any terrain and weather condition with the confidence of a 4-wheel drive system.
  • Luxurious Limited Trim: Enjoy premium features and a refined driving experience in the top-of-the-line Limited trim.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable.
  • Powerful 3.5L Engine: Get the power you need for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

