Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Then check out this pristine 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited, now available at Right Choice Auto! This stunning white Explorer, boasting a sleek black interior, is ready to provide you and your family with years of comfortable and confident driving. With a robust 3.5L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers power and efficiency in a package that's perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. This Explorer has 150,000km on the odometer.
This well-maintained Explorer offers a world of possibilities. From its spacious interior and ample cargo space, this vehicle is designed for family comfort and everyday practicality. Whether you're navigating snowy roads or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Explorer's 4-wheel drive system ensures superior traction and control. This SUV has been well cared for and is ready to provide years of service to its next owner.
Here are five features that make this 2014 Ford Explorer truly stand out:
- Commanding 4WD: Conquer any terrain and weather condition with the confidence of a 4-wheel drive system.
- Luxurious Limited Trim: Enjoy premium features and a refined driving experience in the top-of-the-line Limited trim.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable.
- Powerful 3.5L Engine: Get the power you need for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
