2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT 7 PSGR/LEATHER/REDUCED-QUICK SALE !
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8253292
- Stock #: B59808
- VIN: 1FM5K8D86EGB59808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,834 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FROM NEW! FULLY CERTIFIED
XLT | | NAVIGATION | TRAILER PKG | 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 ,NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL THE WAY AROUND
STRUTS AND CONTROL ARMS HAVE BEEN RECENTLY REPLACED AS PER INDUSTRY STANDARDS!
NEW TIRES, BRAND NEW ALTERNATOR..
THE VEHICLE WILL BE FULLY CERTIFIED !
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE ! FULL COMPREHENSIVE HISTORY REPORT !
