2014 Ford Explorer

181,834 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

4WD 4dr XLT 7 PSGR/LEATHER/REDUCED-QUICK SALE !

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

181,834KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8253292
  • Stock #: B59808
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86EGB59808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,834 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FROM NEW! FULLY CERTIFIED

XLT | | NAVIGATION | TRAILER PKG | 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 ,NEW ROTORS AND PADS ALL THE WAY AROUND

STRUTS AND CONTROL ARMS HAVE BEEN RECENTLY REPLACED AS PER INDUSTRY STANDARDS!

NEW TIRES, BRAND NEW ALTERNATOR..

 THE VEHICLE WILL BE FULLY CERTIFIED !

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE ! FULL COMPREHENSIVE HISTORY REPORT ! 

AT TRIPS AUTO, WE OFFER INTEGRITY PRICING, THE HIGHEST STANDARD IN RE-CONDITIONING, AND EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER SERVICE!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR "19" YEARS!

EACH VEHICLE GOES THROUGH A "RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS !

IF REQUIRED, WE HAVE AN EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL TEAM TO ATTEND TO YOUR FINANCING NEEDS, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS !

WE WELCOME ALL OF OUR LOYAL PAST AND NEW CUSTOMERS!

RECENTLY REDUCED IN PRICE, FOR A QUICK SALE !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

