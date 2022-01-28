2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8233992

8233992 VIN: 1FTFX1CF8EKG16018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.