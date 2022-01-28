Menu
2014 Ford F-150

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

STX V8 *Clean Carfax* Certified + 6 Month Warranty

2014 Ford F-150

STX V8 *Clean Carfax* Certified + 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8233992
  • VIN: 1FTFX1CF8EKG16018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 UPDATE: OPEN FOR BUSINESS! No Appointment needed for test drives. Open 9am-5pm Mon - Fri and 9am-3pm Sat. 519-759-7196.

 

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - *CLEAN CARFAX + ONE OWNER* - V8 5.0L Engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Towing Package, Back Rack, Bluetooth/AUX, Cruise Control and more.

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

