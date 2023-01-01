Menu
2014 Ford Focus

156,705 KM

$8,924

+ tax & licensing
$8,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE Sedan Certified, 2.0 L 4 Cylinder Engine, automatic Transmission, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Sync,

2014 Ford Focus

SE Sedan Certified, 2.0 L 4 Cylinder Engine, automatic Transmission, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Sync,

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

$8,924

+ taxes & licensing

156,705KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381947
  • Stock #: F256311
  • VIN: 1FADP3F28EL256311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour gray/black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F256311
  • Mileage 156,705 KM

Vehicle Description


Description
Certified, 2.0 L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Sync,
Buy this 2014 Ford Focus Se today here on our lot in Brantford.
Our 2014 Focus SE Sedan comes equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine provides a good balance between fuel efficiency and performance. Automatic Transmission. The 2014 Focus SE is known for its fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for daily commuting and long drives. Our 2014 Focus Se has features like power windows and locks, air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, and a sound system with auxiliary input, Sync, Bluetooth connectivity and voice controls.

Get Approved TODAY - CLICK HERE to Apply for Easy Financing!!



Interested in this vehicle? Test Drive or BUY NOW - call or text Ezio at 519-732-7478 for full details.



Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!



Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.



At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.



We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.

BUY NOW! Please call or text at Ezio 519-732-7478 for full details.

APPLY right NOW for Financing and get APPROVED TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dealer Trade-In

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

