CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Focus SE, loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, bluetooth ansd so much more. Runs great. LIKE new with only 105000kms !!! 2nd set of wheels with winter tires, recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Ready to go, nice clean car !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

2014 Ford Focus

105,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K28EL267704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Focus SE, loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, bluetooth ansd so much more. Runs great. LIKE new with only 105000kms !!! 2nd set of wheels with winter tires, recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Ready to go, nice clean car !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

2014 Ford Focus