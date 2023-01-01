$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean Focus SE, loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, bluetooth ansd so much more. Runs great. LIKE new with only 105000kms !!! 2nd set of wheels with winter tires, recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Ready to go, nice clean car !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
