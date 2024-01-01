Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean FOCUS TITANIUM !!! JUST loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. 2 sets of wheel sand tires, 1 OWNER car, very very well looked aftr with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more, Just a great solid car, ONLY 120000kms !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2014 Ford Focus

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1709074694
  2. 1709074697
  3. 1709074701
  4. 1709074705
  5. 1709074708
  6. 1709074711
  7. 1709074715
  8. 1709074718
  9. 1709074721
  10. 1709074726
  11. 1709074732
  12. 1709074737
  13. 1709074741
  14. 1709074746
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3N27EL120317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean FOCUS TITANIUM !!! JUST loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. 2 sets of wheel sand tires, 1 OWNER car, very very well looked aftr with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more, Just a great solid car, ONLY 120000kms !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 170,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN AUTO LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN AUTO LT 110,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO L for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO L 180,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus