<p>IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GREAT LOW KM CAR, CONSIDER THIS BEAUTIFUL MACHINE</p>

2014 Ford Focus

65,296 KM

Details Description Features

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
5DR HB SE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K28EL214789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,296 KM

Vehicle Description

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GREAT LOW KM CAR, CONSIDER THIS BEAUTIFUL MACHINE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Ford Focus