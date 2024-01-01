$10,997+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
2014 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,296KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K28EL214789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,296 KM
Vehicle Description
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GREAT LOW KM CAR, CONSIDER THIS BEAUTIFUL MACHINE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2014 Ford Focus