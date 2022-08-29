Menu
2014 Ford Focus

129,909 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hawes Motors

519-304-5277

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

SE

SE

Location

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

519-304-5277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,909KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9071716
  • Stock #: F250107
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24EL250107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,909 KM

Vehicle Description

We have financing options for everyone!  100% APPROVED*  - HAWES MOTORS IS HERE FOR YOU!  Let our in house finance specialist help you get the vehicle that YOU want.  We accept all credit situations and accept all income sources (ODSP, CTB, Self Employed, Cash Income - no problem!)  All of our vehicles come certified at the highest standards by a highly qualified A licensed mechanic.  Professionally detailed and reconditioned with quality parts. Our hassle free, haggle free pricing means you buy in confidence knowing you got the best price every time! Warranties available on all vehicles!  All vehicles are CarFax Canada verified and come with a detailed vehicle history report.  Come by or call us for more details 519-304-KARS (5277). PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING.  Come see what makes us different!

*Down payment may be required

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Hawes Motors

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

