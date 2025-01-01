Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle Canadas diverse driving conditions? This 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD, available at Right Choice Auto, is a fantastic choice! This sleek blue sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2L engine, perfect for both city commutes and longer highway trips. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Fusion is ready for many more adventures on the road.

This Fusion SE AWD comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and control, especially in challenging weather. The automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear changes, while the spacious interior ensures both the driver and passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride.

Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Ford Fusion a standout:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Stylish Blue Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
Spacious Interior: Comfort for you and your passengers.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2014 Ford Fusion

110,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

12918458

2014 Ford Fusion

4DR SDN SE AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T91ER280248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle Canada's diverse driving conditions? This 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD, available at Right Choice Auto, is a fantastic choice! This sleek blue sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2L engine, perfect for both city commutes and longer highway trips. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Fusion is ready for many more adventures on the road.

This Fusion SE AWD comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and control, especially in challenging weather. The automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear changes, while the spacious interior ensures both the driver and passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride.

Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Ford Fusion a standout:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
  • Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Stylish Blue Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfort for you and your passengers.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

