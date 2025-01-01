$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
4DR SDN SE AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that can handle Canada's diverse driving conditions? This 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD, available at Right Choice Auto, is a fantastic choice! This sleek blue sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2L engine, perfect for both city commutes and longer highway trips. With only 110,000km on the odometer, this Fusion is ready for many more adventures on the road.
This Fusion SE AWD comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior handling and control, especially in challenging weather. The automatic transmission offers smooth and effortless gear changes, while the spacious interior ensures both the driver and passengers can enjoy a comfortable ride.
Here are some of the features that make this 2014 Ford Fusion a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
- Fuel-Efficient 2L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Stylish Blue Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go.
- Spacious Interior: Comfort for you and your passengers.
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
