2014 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER CAR !!!!!!!!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a sleek and stylish sedan that offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience? Check out this used 2014 Ford Fusion SE FWD, available now at Right Choice Auto. This black beauty boasts a classic black interior, promising a timeless aesthetic both inside and out. With its fuel-efficient 1.5L engine and front-wheel drive, the Fusion is perfect for navigating city streets and enjoying open roads alike. This sedan is a reliable choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways, all while providing a smooth and enjoyable ride. It has 150,000km on the odometer.
This 2014 Ford Fusion SE FWD offers a range of features designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Here are five features that stand out:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 1.5L engine is designed to save you money at the pump.
- Sleek Design: Its black exterior and modern lines make a bold statement wherever you go.
- Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a welcoming and comfortable space.
- Reliable Performance: The Ford Fusion is known for its dependability and solid engineering.
- Versatility: With four doors and a sedan body style, it's perfect for both passengers and cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
