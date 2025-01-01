Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER CAR !!!!!!!!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a sleek and stylish sedan that offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience? Check out this used 2014 Ford Fusion SE FWD, available now at Right Choice Auto. This black beauty boasts a classic black interior, promising a timeless aesthetic both inside and out. With its fuel-efficient 1.5L engine and front-wheel drive, the Fusion is perfect for navigating city streets and enjoying open roads alike. This sedan is a reliable choice for your daily commute or weekend getaways, all while providing a smooth and enjoyable ride. It has 150,000km on the odometer.

This 2014 Ford Fusion SE FWD offers a range of features designed for your convenience and enjoyment.

Here are five features that stand out:

Fuel Efficiency: The 1.5L engine is designed to save you money at the pump.
Sleek Design: Its black exterior and modern lines make a bold statement wherever you go.
Comfortable Interior: The black interior offers a welcoming and comfortable space.
Reliable Performance: The Ford Fusion is known for its dependability and solid engineering.
Versatility: With four doors and a sedan body style, its perfect for both passengers and cargo.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD2ER153148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Ford Fusion