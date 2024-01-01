Menu
Like Brand New , Beautiful 5.0L GT Mustang Convertible only 46,435 kms !!

Get ready to feel the wind in your hair and the roar of the engine! At Brant County Ford, were excited to offer a stunning 2014 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT. This sleek black convertible is in excellent condition with only 46,435km on the odometer, making it the perfect blend of performance and practicality. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 5L 8-cylinder engine, ready to deliver the exhilarating driving experience you crave.

The black leather interior offers a comfortable and sporty feel, complete with premium features like a premium sound system to enhance your driving pleasure. This Mustang is loaded with convenient amenities, including keyless entry, power windows, power locks, heated mirrors, and cruise control.

Here are just a few of the features that will make you want to take this Mustang for a spin:

Feel the thrill: The powerful 5L 8-cylinder engine delivers exhilarating acceleration.
Top-down freedom: Enjoy the open-air experience with the convertible top.
Premium sound: The premium sound system fills the cabin with rich audio.
Effortless control: The automatic transmission and power steering make driving a breeze.
Eye-catching style: This black beauty turns heads with its sporty design.

Dont miss your chance to own this iconic muscle car. Visit Brant County Ford today and experience the Mustang magic for yourself!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 46435
  • Mileage 46,435 KM

Like Brand New , Beautiful 5.0L GT Mustang Convertible only 46,435 kms !!

Get ready to feel the wind in your hair and the roar of the engine! At Brant County Ford, we're excited to offer a stunning 2014 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT. This sleek black convertible is in excellent condition with only 46,435km on the odometer, making it the perfect blend of performance and practicality. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 5L 8-cylinder engine, ready to deliver the exhilarating driving experience you crave.

The black leather interior offers a comfortable and sporty feel, complete with premium features like a premium sound system to enhance your driving pleasure. This Mustang is loaded with convenient amenities, including keyless entry, power windows, power locks, heated mirrors, and cruise control.

Here are just a few of the features that will make you want to take this Mustang for a spin:

  • Feel the thrill: The powerful 5L 8-cylinder engine delivers exhilarating acceleration.
  • Top-down freedom: Enjoy the open-air experience with the convertible top.
  • Premium sound: The premium sound system fills the cabin with rich audio.
  • Effortless control: The automatic transmission and power steering make driving a breeze.
  • Eye-catching style: This black beauty turns heads with its sporty design.

Don't miss your chance to own this iconic muscle car. Visit Brant County Ford today and experience the Mustang magic for yourself!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

