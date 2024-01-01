$31,598+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv GT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 46435
- Mileage 46,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Like Brand New , Beautiful 5.0L GT Mustang Convertible only 46,435 kms !!
Get ready to feel the wind in your hair and the roar of the engine! At Brant County Ford, we're excited to offer a stunning 2014 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT. This sleek black convertible is in excellent condition with only 46,435km on the odometer, making it the perfect blend of performance and practicality. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 5L 8-cylinder engine, ready to deliver the exhilarating driving experience you crave.
The black leather interior offers a comfortable and sporty feel, complete with premium features like a premium sound system to enhance your driving pleasure. This Mustang is loaded with convenient amenities, including keyless entry, power windows, power locks, heated mirrors, and cruise control.
Here are just a few of the features that will make you want to take this Mustang for a spin:
- Feel the thrill: The powerful 5L 8-cylinder engine delivers exhilarating acceleration.
- Top-down freedom: Enjoy the open-air experience with the convertible top.
- Premium sound: The premium sound system fills the cabin with rich audio.
- Effortless control: The automatic transmission and power steering make driving a breeze.
- Eye-catching style: This black beauty turns heads with its sporty design.
Don't miss your chance to own this iconic muscle car. Visit Brant County Ford today and experience the Mustang magic for yourself!
