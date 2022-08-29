$25,872+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,872
+ taxes & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.
519-752-CARS(2277)
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
$25,872
+ taxes & licensing
159,846KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9072577
- Stock #: 504902
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC4EG504902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 504902
- Mileage 159,846 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Bed Liner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3