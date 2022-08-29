Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

159,846 KM

Details Features

$25,872

+ tax & licensing
Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

SLE

SLE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

$25,872

+ taxes & licensing

159,846KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9072577
  • Stock #: 504902
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC4EG504902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 504902
  • Mileage 159,846 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

