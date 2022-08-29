2014 GMC Sierra 1500...

$25,872 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 8 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072577

9072577 Stock #: 504902

504902 VIN: 3GTU2UEC4EG504902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze Alloy Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 504902

Mileage 159,846 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.