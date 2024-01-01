2014 Honda Civic

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Honda Civic 2014 FWD LX</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Honda Civic 2014 LX</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Fully certified with an experienced mechanic</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Free warranty for engine, transmission, engine, AC, gear box, Powertrain, road side assistance and more, $3000 per claim, $150 deductible for 3 months or 3 years unlimited km up to $1000 claim, $250 deductible </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Options:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Air conditioning </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>1.8L</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Key less Entry, 3 keys</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Power windows </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Heated seats</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Power locks</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price $11495+HST+Plates </span></p>

2014 Honda Civic

187,200 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F43EH038482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Honda Civic 2014 FWD LX

Ø  Honda Civic 2014 LX

Ø  Fully certified with an experienced mechanic

Ø  Free warranty for engine, transmission, engine, AC, gear box, Powertrain, road side assistance and more, $3000 per claim, $150 deductible for 3 months or 3 years unlimited km up to $1000 claim, $250 deductible

Options:

Ø  Air conditioning

Ø  1.8L

Ø  Key less Entry, 3 keys

Ø  Power windows

Ø  Heated seats

Ø  Power locks

 

Price $11495+HST+Plates

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2014 Honda Civic