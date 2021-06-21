2014 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 5 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7445216

7445216 Stock #: 029155

029155 VIN: 2HGFB2F76EH029155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,538 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.