2014 Honda Civic

164,538 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

14 HONDA CIVIC TOURING/ LOADED/ PREICED-QUICK SALE

2014 Honda Civic

14 HONDA CIVIC TOURING/ LOADED/ PREICED-QUICK SALE

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,538KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7445216
  • Stock #: 029155
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F76EH029155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,538 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE ! FULL COMPREHENSIVE HISTORY REPORT ! CERTIFIED!

TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR "19" YEARS!

EACH VEHICLE GOES THROUGH A "RIGID" CERTIFICATION PROCESS !

IF REQUIRED, WE HAVE AN EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL TEAM TO ATTEND TO YOUR FINANCING NEEDS, AS WE DEAL WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

