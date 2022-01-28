Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Ridgeline

122,472 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trip's Auto Inc.

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Ridgeline

2014 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Sport/LOW KMS/ Priced To Sale!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Sport/LOW KMS/ Priced To Sale!

Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,472KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8226117
  • Stock #: 502809
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F76EB502809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,472 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE, FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

A RECENT ARRIVAL, A VERY DESIRABLE PICKUP

ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A ROBUST CERTIFICATION PROCESS

TRIP'S AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER '20" YEARS!

AT TRIP'S AUTO, WE DEAL IN INTEGRITY PRICING, HAVE A VERY LOYAL FOLLOWING, WELCOME ALL OF OUR PAST AND NEW CUSTOMERS

WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH A WIDE ASSORTMENT OF ALL OF THE MAJOR LENDERS!

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE-IN 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.

2005 Mazda Tribute GX
 120,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 184,867 KM
$60,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX Plus
 17,934 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory