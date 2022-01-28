$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-752-CARS(2277)
2014 Honda Ridgeline
4WD Crew Cab Sport/LOW KMS/ Priced To Sale!
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8226117
- Stock #: 502809
- VIN: 5FPYK1F76EB502809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,472 KM
Vehicle Description
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE, FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!
A RECENT ARRIVAL, A VERY DESIRABLE PICKUP
ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A ROBUST CERTIFICATION PROCESS
TRIP'S AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER '20" YEARS!
AT TRIP'S AUTO, WE DEAL IN INTEGRITY PRICING, HAVE A VERY LOYAL FOLLOWING, WELCOME ALL OF OUR PAST AND NEW CUSTOMERS
WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH A WIDE ASSORTMENT OF ALL OF THE MAJOR LENDERS!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE-IN
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.