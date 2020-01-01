Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!



This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2014 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 94471 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html









Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.

Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Fog Lamps Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.