2014 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8497772
- VIN: KMHCT5AE7EU168306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
SUPER CLEAN ACCENT GL. Fully loaded with Power window, locks, keyless entry, bluetooth, cruise and so much MORE !! Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. 1 OWNER CAR !! Has been well looked after and it shows. Runs and drives like a new car. ONLY 84000kms !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
