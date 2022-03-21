$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2014 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8875679
- VIN: KMHCT5AE8EU141891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Very Clean unit. Fully loaded with power package and bluetooth. ! owner, no accidents. Has been well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Great car, drives perfect, GAS SAVER !! Ready to go anywhere. Just a solid reliable car. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.