Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Super clean car. JUST LOADED with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more. Super clean. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very very nice car</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited

Watch This Vehicle
11912981

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1731512577
  2. 1731512578
  3. 1731512580
  4. 1731512582
  5. 1731512584
  6. 1731512586
  7. 1731512588
  8. 1731512590
  9. 1731512593
  10. 1731512595
  11. 1731512597
  12. 1731512599
  13. 1731512603
  14. 1731512608
  15. 1731512610
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH6EU109760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Super clean car. JUST LOADED with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more. Super clean. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very very nice car

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 115,000 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 180,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 100,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra