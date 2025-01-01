$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a great option for you! Check out this well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL. This sleek brown sedan features a charcoal interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer drives. With just 94,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready to provide years of dependable service. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. Here are a few highlights:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.8L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: The Elantra provides a comfortable cabin with room for both passengers and cargo.
- Reliable and Dependable: Hyundai is known for its reliability, making this Elantra a smart choice for everyday driving.
- Stylish Design: This Elantra boasts a timeless design, ensuring you'll turn heads wherever you go.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle Features
