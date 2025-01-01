Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a great option for you! Check out this well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL. This sleek brown sedan features a charcoal interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer drives. With just 94,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready to provide years of dependable service. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. Here are a few highlights:

Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.8L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission.
Spacious Interior: The Elantra provides a comfortable cabin with room for both passengers and cargo.
Reliable and Dependable: Hyundai is known for its reliability, making this Elantra a smart choice for everyday driving.
Stylish Design: This Elantra boasts a timeless design, ensuring youll turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto has a great option for you! Check out this well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL. This sleek brown sedan features a charcoal interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer drives. With just 94,000 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready to provide years of dependable service. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. Here are a few highlights:

  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.8L engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: The Elantra provides a comfortable cabin with room for both passengers and cargo.
  • Reliable and Dependable: Hyundai is known for its reliability, making this Elantra a smart choice for everyday driving.
  • Stylish Design: This Elantra boasts a timeless design, ensuring you'll turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

2014 Hyundai Elantra