Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,212KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5021151
  • Stock #: 19712
  • VIN: KMHD35LH0EU181894
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

With high value options equipped as standard, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT aims to please. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT checks all the must-have boxes for compact four-door hatchbacks. With its performance upgrades for 2014, Elantra GT receives a more powerful engine: a 173-horsepower four-cylinder -- a significant upgrade over last year's 1.8-liter engine with 148 hp and an optional sport-tuned suspension to help it compete with the more athletic hatchbacks in this class.This hatchback has 175,212 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2014 Toyota Venza - ...
 117,999 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 79,270 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$32,507 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory