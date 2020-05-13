+ taxes & licensing
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
With high value options equipped as standard, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT aims to please. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT checks all the must-have boxes for compact four-door hatchbacks. With its performance upgrades for 2014, Elantra GT receives a more powerful engine: a 173-horsepower four-cylinder -- a significant upgrade over last year's 1.8-liter engine with 148 hp and an optional sport-tuned suspension to help it compete with the more athletic hatchbacks in this class.This hatchback has 175,212 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
