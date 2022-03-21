$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2014 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8814569
- VIN: KMHDH4AH1EU215002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Fully loaded with leather, heated seats, navigation, back up camera and more. Delaer serviced, 1 owner, no accidents, NEW ENGINE JUST INSTALLED UNDER WARRANTY by HYUNDAI !!!! Maybe 10kms on it. Summer and winter tires, just a perfectly maintained car with a great service history and it shows. Runs and drive like a new car. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVETONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.