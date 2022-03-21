Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

160,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited w/Navi

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited w/Navi

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8814569
  VIN: KMHDH4AH1EU215002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Fully loaded with leather, heated seats, navigation, back up camera and more. Delaer serviced, 1 owner, no accidents, NEW ENGINE JUST INSTALLED UNDER WARRANTY by HYUNDAI !!!! Maybe 10kms on it. Summer and winter tires, just a perfectly maintained car with a great service history and it shows. Runs and drive like a new car. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVETONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

