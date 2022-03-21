$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2014 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8935111
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH503638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
FANTASTIC CAR !! Gas saver as well. Fully loaded with power convenience package bluetooth and MORE !! Very very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. This unit has been well takene care of and it shows. Great car, very easy to maintain, ready to go anywhere !! 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.