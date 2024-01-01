$8,299+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
DOnt let the KMS fool you. This car has been very very well looked after and it shows. FULLY LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, huge panoramic roof and so much more. USed as 401 commuter car. Always maintained on time. Runs like NEW. Recent tune up, brakes and more !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
