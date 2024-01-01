Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>DOnt let the KMS fool you. This car has been very very well looked after and it shows. FULLY LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, huge panoramic roof and so much more. USed as 401 commuter car. Always maintained on time. Runs like NEW. Recent tune up, brakes and more !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

200,000 KM

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH7EU176174

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

DOnt let the KMS fool you. This car has been very very well looked after and it shows. FULLY LOADED with heated leather seats, back up camera, huge panoramic roof and so much more. USed as 401 commuter car. Always maintained on time. Runs like NEW. Recent tune up, brakes and more !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT