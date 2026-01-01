Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a practical yet stylish ride? Check out this sleek silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sporty hatchback is ready to turn heads with its modern design and versatile functionality. With a responsive 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Elantra GT is a joy to drive, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. Plus, with front-wheel drive, youll experience confident handling in various driving conditions. This well-maintained Elantra GT has 115,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure with you.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior that complements the exteriors sophisticated appeal. The Elantra GT GLS offers ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The hatchback design provides easy access to the cargo area, allowing for effortless loading and unloading. This fuel-efficient gasoline-powered car is ready to provide you with years of reliable performance. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this fantastic Elantra GT for a test drive!</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty Hatchback Design:</strong> A head-turning look that is both stylish and practical.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> A great choice for those seeking to save at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating and generous cargo space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Reliable Hyundai Engineering:</strong> Expect a vehicle built to last.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
13488497

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1768843049722
  2. 1768843050303
  3. 1768843050713
  4. 1768843051199
  5. 1768843051611
  6. 1768843052010
  7. 1768843052437
  8. 1768843052871
  9. 1768843053265
  10. 1768843053710
  11. 1768843054114
  12. 1768843054620
  13. 1768843055018
  14. 1768843055457
  15. 1768843055844
  16. 1768843056251
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LH2EU167463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a practical yet stylish ride? Check out this sleek silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sporty hatchback is ready to turn heads with its modern design and versatile functionality. With a responsive 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Elantra GT is a joy to drive, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you'll experience confident handling in various driving conditions. This well-maintained Elantra GT has 115,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure with you.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior that complements the exterior's sophisticated appeal. The Elantra GT GLS offers ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The hatchback design provides easy access to the cargo area, allowing for effortless loading and unloading. This fuel-efficient gasoline-powered car is ready to provide you with years of reliable performance. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this fantastic Elantra GT for a test drive!

Here are five features that make this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS stand out:

  • Sporty Hatchback Design: A head-turning look that is both stylish and practical.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: A great choice for those seeking to save at the pump.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and generous cargo space for all your needs.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
  • Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Expect a vehicle built to last.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 115,000 KM $9,299 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 165,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo LX+ for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0L Turbo LX+ 185,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT