2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a practical yet stylish ride? Check out this sleek silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sporty hatchback is ready to turn heads with its modern design and versatile functionality. With a responsive 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Elantra GT is a joy to drive, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you'll experience confident handling in various driving conditions. This well-maintained Elantra GT has 115,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure with you.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior that complements the exterior's sophisticated appeal. The Elantra GT GLS offers ample space for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. The hatchback design provides easy access to the cargo area, allowing for effortless loading and unloading. This fuel-efficient gasoline-powered car is ready to provide you with years of reliable performance. Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this fantastic Elantra GT for a test drive!
Here are five features that make this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS stand out:
- Sporty Hatchback Design: A head-turning look that is both stylish and practical.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: A great choice for those seeking to save at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and generous cargo space for all your needs.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
- Reliable Hyundai Engineering: Expect a vehicle built to last.
905-878-1797