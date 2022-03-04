$9,599+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,599
- Listing ID: 8529011
- VIN: KMHD25LH8EU180012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super Clean Elantra GL GT !!! 1 Owner car !! very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Great care with the unit always and it shows.. HWY KMS !!Fully loaded GT heated seats, power package, bluetooth and so much more. Great on fuel as well, and super easy to maintain. Comes with a 2 year warranty included. Great car !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
