Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8529011
  • VIN: KMHD25LH8EU180012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Super Clean Elantra GL GT !!! 1 Owner car !! very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Great care with the unit always and it shows.. HWY KMS !!Fully loaded GT heated seats, power package, bluetooth and so much more. Great on fuel as well, and super easy to maintain. Comes with a 2 year warranty included. Great car !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 175,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX+
 150,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent GL
 80,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory