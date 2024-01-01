Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! - NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD at Right Choice Auto! This sleek red SUV with black interior has only 140,000km on the odometer, making it the perfect option for families or individuals seeking a versatile ride.

This Santa Fe Sport Premium model comes loaded with features, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. From the heated steering wheel and seats to the power-adjustable mirrors and windows, youll be cozy even on the coldest Canadian days. The automatic headlights and fog lights provide increased visibility in low-light conditions, while the security system and multiple airbags give you peace of mind.

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is not just about comfort; its also built for performance. The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers power and efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system keeps you in control on any terrain. Ready for your next adventure? Visit Right Choice Auto today!

Here are 5 sizzling features:

All-wheel drive: Conquer any weather or terrain with confidence.
Heated steering wheel and seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
Automatic headlights and fog lights: Increase visibility for safe driving in any condition.
Power adjustable features: Enjoy a comfortable ride with adjustable seats, mirrors, and windows.
Security system and multiple airbags: Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected.

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

140,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

12046018

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB9EG231240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! - NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD at Right Choice Auto! This sleek red SUV with black interior has only 140,000km on the odometer, making it the perfect option for families or individuals seeking a versatile ride.

This Santa Fe Sport Premium model comes loaded with features, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. From the heated steering wheel and seats to the power-adjustable mirrors and windows, you'll be cozy even on the coldest Canadian days. The automatic headlights and fog lights provide increased visibility in low-light conditions, while the security system and multiple airbags give you peace of mind.

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is not just about comfort; it's also built for performance. The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers power and efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system keeps you in control on any terrain. Ready for your next adventure? Visit Right Choice Auto today!

Here are 5 sizzling features:

  • All-wheel drive: Conquer any weather or terrain with confidence.
  • Heated steering wheel and seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
  • Automatic headlights and fog lights: Increase visibility for safe driving in any condition.
  • Power adjustable features: Enjoy a comfortable ride with adjustable seats, mirrors, and windows.
  • Security system and multiple airbags: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport