$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! - NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD at Right Choice Auto! This sleek red SUV with black interior has only 140,000km on the odometer, making it the perfect option for families or individuals seeking a versatile ride.
This Santa Fe Sport Premium model comes loaded with features, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. From the heated steering wheel and seats to the power-adjustable mirrors and windows, you'll be cozy even on the coldest Canadian days. The automatic headlights and fog lights provide increased visibility in low-light conditions, while the security system and multiple airbags give you peace of mind.
This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is not just about comfort; it's also built for performance. The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers power and efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system keeps you in control on any terrain. Ready for your next adventure? Visit Right Choice Auto today!
Here are 5 sizzling features:
- All-wheel drive: Conquer any weather or terrain with confidence.
- Heated steering wheel and seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Automatic headlights and fog lights: Increase visibility for safe driving in any condition.
- Power adjustable features: Enjoy a comfortable ride with adjustable seats, mirrors, and windows.
- Security system and multiple airbags: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797