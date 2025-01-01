$11,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this sleek 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto. This white beauty boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for comfortable cruising and family adventures. The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission provides a smooth and responsive ride, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition.
This Santa Fe Sport is loaded with luxury features for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Step inside and be greeted by heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for chilly Canadian winters. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof for those sunny days. With a premium sound system, you'll be enjoying your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality. And with features like a blind spot monitor and traction control, you'll have peace of mind knowing you're safe and secure on the road.
Here are five of the Santa Fe Sport's most desirable features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Leather Seats: Experience luxurious comfort and style.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your music in crystal-clear quality.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air feeling.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this fantastic 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport firsthand.
