Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this sleek 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited, available now at Right Choice Auto. This white beauty boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for comfortable cruising and family adventures. The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission provides a smooth and responsive ride, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition.

This Santa Fe Sport is loaded with luxury features for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Step inside and be greeted by heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for chilly Canadian winters. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and a sunroof for those sunny days. With a premium sound system, youll be enjoying your favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality. And with features like a blind spot monitor and traction control, youll have peace of mind knowing youre safe and secure on the road.

Here are five of the Santa Fe Sports most desirable features:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
Leather Seats: Experience luxurious comfort and style.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your music in crystal-clear quality.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air feeling.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this fantastic 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport firsthand.

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5XYZUDLA2EG144030

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

