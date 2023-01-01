$12,999+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9817981
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB1EG147493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Clean , 1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SPORT model. Loaded with heated seats, keyless, bluetooth and so much more. Dealer service with a great service history. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Runs fantastic. Has always been looked after, Clean SUV, backed by a 2 year warranty.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
