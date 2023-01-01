Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

175,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9817981
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1EG147493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Clean , 1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SPORT model. Loaded with heated seats, keyless, bluetooth and so much more. Dealer service with a great service history. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Runs fantastic. Has always been looked after, Clean SUV, backed by a 2 year warranty.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

