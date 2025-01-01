$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/7-Passenger
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS FACTORY WHEEL NOW INSTALLED !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Calling all families on the go! Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this spacious and well-equipped 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD. With its impressive 3.3L V6 engine, this SUV provides ample power for all your adventures, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling highway drives. This Santa Fe XL is ready to handle whatever life throws your way, boasting seven comfortable seats for all your passengers. Its stylish brown exterior is sure to turn heads, while the black leather interior adds a touch of sophistication.
This Santa Fe XL has been meticulously cared for, boasting a comfortable 160,000km on the odometer. It comes loaded with features for your comfort and safety, including heated front seats and steering wheel to keep you warm on those chilly Canadian mornings, as well as blind spot monitoring for extra peace of mind on the road.
Here are five features that will make your driving experience even more enjoyable:
- 7-Passenger Seating: Make sure everyone has a comfortable place to sit with this spacious SUV.
- All-Wheel Drive: Get peace of mind knowing you have the traction to handle any road condition.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy on those frigid Canadian days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you have extra protection on the road.
- Leather Seats: Experience comfort and luxury in every ride.
Come down to Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the comfort and capability of this fantastic 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
