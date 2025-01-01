$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Luxury
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Luxury
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV with premium features? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek gray SUV boasts a luxurious black interior and a powerful 3.3L engine, making it perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather conditions, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless ride.
This Santa Fe XL has been meticulously maintained and has 150,000km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and dependability. Inside, you'll find a host of premium features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience.
Here are 5 of its most exciting features:
- Spacious and Versatile: With its roomy interior, this Santa Fe XL comfortably seats seven passengers and provides ample cargo space for all your gear.
- Luxurious Comfort: Enjoy the plush leather seating, heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, creating a truly luxurious driving experience.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the integrated touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.
- Powerful and Efficient: The 3.3L engine delivers impressive power, while its fuel-efficient design helps you save at the pump.
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: With all-wheel drive, you can confidently handle any road conditions, whether it's a snowy winter day or a rainy afternoon.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797