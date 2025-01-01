Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV with premium features? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury, now available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek gray SUV boasts a luxurious black interior and a powerful 3.3L engine, making it perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any weather conditions, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless ride.

This Santa Fe XL has been meticulously maintained and has 150,000km on the odometer, a testament to its durability and dependability. Inside, youll find a host of premium features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience.

Here are 5 of its most exciting features:

Spacious and Versatile: With its roomy interior, this Santa Fe XL comfortably seats seven passengers and provides ample cargo space for all your gear.
Luxurious Comfort: Enjoy the plush leather seating, heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, creating a truly luxurious driving experience.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the integrated touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind.
Powerful and Efficient: The 3.3L engine delivers impressive power, while its fuel-efficient design helps you save at the pump.
All-Wheel Drive Capability: With all-wheel drive, you can confidently handle any road conditions, whether its a snowy winter day or a rainy afternoon.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

150,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

12494509

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF7EU040968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL